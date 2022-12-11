Sukhu as CM is a democratic decision, says Anand Sharma

As the Congress central leadership announced Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said he was grateful that the party had taken a “democratic decision” and chosen a leader who has risen through the ranks.

Sharma was a key member of the now defunct G-23 in the Congress, which had been seeking collective and transparent decision-making in the party.

“It is a matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our Chief Minister, thanks to our leadership, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for leading a spirited campaign,” Sharma said.

Sharma had triggered a row in November by saying that while “(Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had led a spirited campaign for the party (in Himachal Pradesh), perhaps we could have coordinated better by utilising the available senior leaders”.

Extending support to Sukhu, who pipped state Congress president Pratibha Singh to the CM post, Sharma said he richly deserved the top post as it was a “recognition of his life-long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution”.

“Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen from the ranks,” said Sharma, who was always at loggerheads with late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.