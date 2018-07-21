Khaira sees a plot in AAP to oust him as LoP, dials Sisodia, won’t call Balbir

Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Deepening the fissures between the top leadership of AAP, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sukhpal Singh Khaira Friday hit back at the state co-president of the party, Balbir Singh, who had alleged that Khaira had taken cash from party workers at a function, saying that conspiracies were being hatched within the party to remove him (Khaira) from his post.

Khaira said he would not meet Balbir or speak to him over phone till he retracts the allegations, tenders an apology or gets these allegations investigated impartially. “I should be punished if I am at fault,” said Khaira.

“A party worker told me about the allegations made by Balbir Singh against me and I called him up and told him that if he had any adverse information about me, he should have asked me first about it rather than mention it to party workers. I am not satisfied with his explanation that he did not make any such comments because he was not willing to repeat his statement in the presence of those workers. I could see that he was running way from his statement. I have apprised the party’s state in-charge Manish Sisodia of this development and he has assured me that he will get this investigated,” said Khaira.

The LoP said, “I do not know whether I should fight the Congress and Akalis or should I battle the conspiracies being hatched against me from within the party,” he said. He said that a similar attack was launched twice on him in the past over the false drugs smuggling allegations against him and the issue of ‘Referendum 2020’.

Khaira also posted a video statement on his Facebook wall in which he slammed leaders within AAP who were ‘targeting’ him. “I have been getting information from various quarters that these people want to remove me from the post of Leader of Opposition. The leaders from Punjab are conspiring against me to poison the minds of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. I am not in politics to do business. Even Akalis and Congress have not made such allegations of taking money on me but when people of your own party betray you, you feel hurt,” he said.

Terming the allegations as ‘character assassination’ Khaira said he was speaking out about all these issues because it was important for AAP volunteers and sympathisers to know what was going on inside the party. “Those who are indulging in conspiracies are weakening the party. 2019 general elections are just around the corner and I am told that even the candidates have already been selected. Do you think under these circumstances I can go and canvass for the party,” he asked.

Meanwhile, former state convener of AAP who was expelled on bribery allegations, Sucha Singh Chhottepur, said that it was unfortunate that such wild allegations of bribery or taking money are made in the party without any proof. “They levelled same allegations against me and now look where the party stands. It is nowhere and Kejriwal is going around seeking apologies. There should be some level of decency in politics,” he said.

