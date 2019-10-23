Sukhpal Singh Khaira gives himself second chance in House, withdraws resignation as MLA

Three months after he submitted his resignation from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira Tuesday withdrew it “keeping in mind the sentiments of people” of Bholath Assembly constituency, from where he was elected the MLA as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate in 2017. The move prompted a sharp reaction from political parties, including the AAP, which termed him the “most opportunist” man.

The U-turn by Khaira came after he was summoned by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh for hearing on a petition filed by the AAP seeking his disqualification as MLA. Speaker had also listed Khaira’s resignation for hearing. Khaira had submitted his resignation as MLA on July 30 this year.

The Speaker said Khaira took back his resignation and did not give any reason for it. The law provides that a legislator can withdraw his resignation at any stage before its acceptance, the Speaker. Khaira also requested the Speaker to defer the hearing in disqualification case till after his son’s wedding scheduled for November 10 as he is busy in making arrangements for the same.

Vidhan Sabha sources say that Khaira has urged the Speaker to consider him as an “unattached MLA” in the House and allot him a different seat from the AAP benches. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khaira said that he took the decision (of taking back his resignation) keeping in mind the sentiments of people of his constituency. He justified the move saying he was suspended from AAP through oral orders and it was later verbally conveyed to him that he stands expelled from party too.

Khaira had resigned from AAP in January this year to form the PEP. He had later unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda. Khaira, who had joined the AAP in 2015, was removed as the Leader of Opposition in July last year, following which he rebelled against the party with a group of seven other MLAs.

In a detailed statement released later in the day, Khaira said that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had acted purely as a “dictator” and never bothered to follow his own party’s constitution while throwing him out of AAP. “It was Kejriwal who created a virtual split in the party by meekly apologizing to (Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister) Bikram Majithia over his drug allegations,” Khaira said, adding that when he and others opposed the “cowardly apology”, Kejriwal became vindictive towards him and other MLAs.

Khaira said unable to digest the opposition over ideological differences, Kejriwal “once again behaved like an autocrat” and suspended him and Kanwar Sandhu on grounds of anti-party activity verbally without following proper party constitution. “We learnt about the suspension only through electronic and print media and were neither served any show-cause notice and given an opportunity to present our case nor given anything in writing regarding the suspension,” he claimed.

He said later a party office-bearer again informed him that he has been expelled from the party and was free to go anywhere. Khaira dared Kejriwal to produce any receipt regarding his suspension orders. The PEP leader said acting upon the advice of his legal team, and keeping in mind the sentiments of people of Bholath and his colleagues, he has decided to withdraw the resignation. Khaira said AAP leaders were free to prove their case of disqualification pending against him, for which he has a “befitting reply to be given to these dictators at the appropriate time”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema accused Khaira of being the “most opportunist” man. “He should seek forgiveness from the people for playing with their emotions. This is the man who said he would leave 1000 posts for Punjab and here he is unable to quit even one post of MLA,” said Cheema. BJP leader Tarun Chugh accused Khaira of creating a “new drama” and sought his disqualification at the earliest.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema slammed Khaira for taking back his resignation and described his move as a fraud. “He should be disqualified for deserting his parent party, forming new party and contesting parliamentary poll on new symbol,” the Akali leader said.

Stating that the Congress government now wanted to run away from facing more byelections, the SAD leader said, “This is why Khaira trooped to the Speaker’s office to take back his resignation. This script, like the earlier resignations, has also been dictated by the Congress party and proves our contention that the AAP legislators were working as Congress agents and are part of the Congress party’s B team”.

HC dismisses PIL seeking action under anti-defection law against Khaira, 3 others who quit AAP

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday declined to pass any directions for withholding of salary and other perks of the four former Aam Aadmi Party MLAs – two of them deserted the party in Punjab to form a political outfit and two others joined the Congress earlier this year. The HC dismissed the PIL filed by advocated Ravinder Singh Rana through advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu.

The PIL contended that the MLAs are deemed to be disqualified after defection. The four leaders include Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira, PEP leader Baldev Singh and Nazar Singh Manshahia and Amarjit Singh Sandoa, who joined the Congress.

The PIL had sought directions to Punjab Finance Secretary and the Vidhan Sabha Speaker for deciding a legal representation pertaining to the matter with a further direction to immediately withhold all the financial and other benefits being enjoyed by the MLAs by virtue of their being members of the Assembly.

Stating that a legal notice was sent to the official respondents keeping in view “the provisions of Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” the plea submitted that no official response has been received against the notice till date.

“From their act and conduct, they have become disqualified on the ground of defection as provided under Clause 2(1)(a) of Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India (P-1). Disqualification comes into force or becomes effective on the happening of the event. Thus, the private respondents (Khaira and Baldev) have been disqualified on the day when they left the AAP and contested the election of Parliament from new party i.e. PEP and private respondents (Manshahia and Sandoa) have been disqualified on the day when they left the AAP and joined Congress party. Disqualification is automatic in view of the abovesaid provisions of Tenth Schedule,” the petition had said.

(With ENS)