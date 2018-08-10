Sukhpal Khaira’s supporters begin mobilising support for him

The seven AAP MLAs supporting sacked Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira. (Express photo) The seven AAP MLAs supporting sacked Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira. (Express photo)

The seven AAP MLAs supporting sacked Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira have begun holding village-level meetings to mobilise support in his favour.

“People are connecting with us. They told us they appreciated our stand of seeking autonomy and that they too were upset the way Khaira was sacked via a tweet,” Master Baldev Singh, AAP MLA from Jaito, told The Indian Express.

Peermal Singh, AAP MLA from Bhadaur, said, “I am surprised how Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann tried to handle the entire issue. He could have played a larger role. Rather, he weighed in for the other side and started accusing Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu. It is high time AAP’s national leadership sorts out this issue or the loss would be irreparable before the Lok Sabha polls.”

Jagdev Singh Kamaloo, AAP MLA from Maur, said,”For the past 15 months, there had been no PAC, no executive committee. These days, there is not even any president of Punjab unit. So instead of sacking people, they should have focussed on appointing people on vacant seats. People of Punjab are still with the party and they want unity within the party. In another week or so, the picture will be more clear.”

Baljinder Kaur, president of AAP’s women wing in Punjab, expressed hope that the party would be back on track soon.

