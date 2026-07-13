IED blast near Assam Rifles vehicle in Nagaland’s Sukhovi kills 1, injures 4

The military operation is underway with further details awaited.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
1 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 05:59 PM IST
A suspected IED Blast is reported near, Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles.One soldier has died while four others are injured. (File Photo/ Representational)
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A suspected IED blast targeted an Assam Rifles vehicle near Sukhovi in Nagaland on Monday, killing one person and injuring four others. Security forces have launched an operation in the area.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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