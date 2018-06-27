SU 30 jet crashes near Nashik, both pilots safe

A Sukhoi aircraft crashed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Both pilots ejected safely A Sukhoi aircraft crashed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Both pilots ejected safely

An SU 30 aircraft owned by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HUL) crashed near Nashik airport in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. Being an “under-production aircraft”, it was taking a test flight, a HAL official said.

“The pilot and the safety engineer from the aircraft have been removed safely. No casualties observed,” a HAL spokesperson said.

The accident will be investigated by HAL and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

It is the eight incident when a Sukhoi jet has crashed since its induction in the Indian Air Force in 2002. Last year, two Sukhoi jets got crashed within the span of two months. Two pilots had died in the crash at Tezpur Airbase near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

