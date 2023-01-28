IAF’s Sukhoi-30 and Mirage aircraft crash near MP’s Morena

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, according to news agency ANI. Search and rescue operations have been launched.

The two Indian Air Force aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

There were two pilots onboard the Sukhoi-30 and one onboard the Mirage 2000 aircraft. According to initial reports, two of the pilots are safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot. The IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on the crash, PTI reported.

More details awaited.