Sukhoi missing from radar contact, search operation launched in Assam

A search and rescue mission has been launched after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI from the Indian Air Force went missing from radar contact on Thursday evening in Assam.

According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft had taken off from the air force station in Jorhat in Assam and lost contact on Thursday evening.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm. Further details and being ascertained. Search and rescue mission has been initiated,” said a statement from the IAF.

Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.

A defence spokesperson in Guwahati stated that an airforce team has been launched to “ascertain the facts” amidst reports of a crash in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.