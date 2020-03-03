Sukhna Lake declared ‘legal person’: HC imposes Rs 200-crore fine on Punjab, Haryana

Sukhna catchment area in Chandigarh. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh/File) Sukhna catchment area in Chandigarh. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh/File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore each on Punjab and Haryana governments as “exemplary/punitive/special damages” for “allowing with impunity” construction in catchment area of the Sukhna Lake’s falling in their jurisdiction.

The amount has to be deposited with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change within a period of three months, and will then be used for restoration of the lake’s eco-sensitive zone. The court also declared all constructions in the catchment area of the lake “as delineated in the map prepared by the Survey of India on 21.9.2004” as illegal, and ordered their demolition within three months.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu directed the Central ministry to frame a statutory scheme under the Environment Protection Act to utilise the funds to be deposited by Punjab and Haryana for restoration of Sukhna Lake. According to the HC order, the scheme has to be framed in three months, and the restoration work has to be completed within a period of one year thereafter.

Stating that all the citizens of Chandigarh are declared as “loco parentis” as “the human face” to save Sukhna Lake from extinction, the court also declared Sukhna Lake as “legal entity/legal person” for preservation with corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person.

The court order read: “The illegal/unauthorised constructions raised in the catchment area as delineated by the Survey of India Map dated 21.9.2004 falling in the areas of states of Punjab and Haryana and UT Chandigarh are ordered to be demolished within a period of three months from today.”

The division bench further directed the states and the Chandigarh administration to provide alternative sites for rehabilitation — post-demolition of unauthorised houses — in close proximity of Chandigarh to the owners whose building maps (in catchment area) were approved for construction.

“The states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh shall also pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh uniformly to these owners, who had got their building maps approved but constructed the houses in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake,” the order reads.

Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh administration have also been directed by the court to constitute high-powered committees within a period of four weeks from Monday to fix accountability of the officers/officials, who have permitted such large scale unauthorised construction, more particularly in the catchment area.

“The respective SITs would complete their task within a period of three months and after fixing the responsibilities of serving/retired officers/officials commence disciplinary proceedings against them for permitting unauthorised construction in violation of law,” the order reads.

