Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Rajnath Singh, raises Sikhs’ issues

Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with a party delegation and urged him to resolve all pending issues of the Sikh community submitted to the ministry of home affairs by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the earliest.

The SAD delegation also presented a memorandum along with SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal which called for the formation of a special court for day to day trial of “all cases of 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi to ensure time-bound delivery of justice”.

It also urged for a commuting sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row for the assassination of then chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, to life imprisonment while pointing out that he was “already incarcerated for 21 years”. It also called for the release of all Sikh prisoners languishing in various jails in India even after completion of their jail terms.

The delegation members, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Naresh Gujral, Manjit Singh GK and Tarlochan Singh, urged the centre to pay compensation to all Jodhpur Sikh detainees saying only 40 detainees out of a total of 365 had been paid compensation. It also urged for citizenship to all Hindu and Sikhs who had been forced out of Afghanistan since 1989 besides restoration of Gurdwara Dong Maar Sahib and hand over of its management to the Sikh community.

The delegation took up the issue of free passage to Gurdwara Kartarpur in Pakistan from Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian side. It said Kartarpur housed the Gurdwara related to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It said with the 550th birth anniversary of the great Guru being celebrated in 2019 there was a huge demand from Sikhs worldwide that a corridor be provided from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur to allow devotees free access to the religious site. It also briefed Rajnath Singh as to “how Sikhs were being discriminated against in Jammu and Kashmir and urged they be granted micro-minority status to get fair representation in government jobs and schemes”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App