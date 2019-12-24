Sukhbir Singh Badal hits back: ‘Dhindsa is on a suicide mission’

On Dhindsa strongly claiming the support of his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who had skipped the December 14 event where he (Sukhbir) was re-elected, Sukhbir said, “I don’t want to comment on their family matter. I don’t want to get into the family matter. Parminder Dhindsa was absent from his event also on that day.” On Dhindsa strongly claiming the support of his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who had skipped the December 14 event where he (Sukhbir) was re-elected, Sukhbir said, “I don’t want to comment on their family matter. I don’t want to get into the family matter. Parminder Dhindsa was absent from his event also on that day.”

Under fire from Rajya Sabha MP and senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal told The Indian Express said that “at 83”, Dhindsa was on a “suicide mission”and that “party does not miss him anymore”.

“Bazurg bande aa (He is an elderly person). He is 83…The party does not miss him any more. He is the right person to judge at this age. While at this age people retire, he is on suicide mission. He is the best person to answer,” said junior Badal when asked about Dhindsa intensifying his tirade against him.

Dhindsa has been questioning Sukhbir’s leadership abilities and demanding that he should be replaced as party chief.

On Dhindsa’s allegations that his (Sukhbir’s) re-election as SAD president on December 14 was “undemocratic” involving “nominated” delegates, Sukhbir said, “The hundred percent cadre of SAD have chosen me (as party president). It was a full delegate session where hundred percent of party cadre was present. A membership drive took place.. Membership drive means we have 48-49 lakh members and there are details like Aadhaar card and telephone number of every member. This is the full process which took place. I am shocked that at his allegations at this age when party has given him so much and done so much for him….What he is today is because of this party. Otherwise he would not be anything. Whatever I am today is because of the party. Despite him losing elections — in the last 30 years he has won only one election — the party has never let him feel that he lost. He immediately used to be nominated to Rajya Sabha and even after losing Lok Sabha he was made Rajya Sabha member and a minister. I respect him. He is a senior person. He should not say anything against the mother party that made him what he is. Also, ask him if in the last 40 years he believed in any other delegate session? The session which made him the secretary general (of SAD), did he believe in that? He should answer that question.”

On Dhindsa strongly claiming the support of his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who had skipped the December 14 event where he (Sukhbir) was re-elected, Sukhbir said, “I don’t want to comment on their family matter. I don’t want to get into the family matter. Parminder Dhindsa was absent from his event also on that day.”

