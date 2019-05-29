Sukhbir Singh Badal at party meet: ‘BJP workers chant Modi’s name, did you ever chant mine’

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday was all praise for ally BJP for its organisational structure, regular meetings of its various units, and its approach towards booth-level management.

The praise came from party president Sukhbir Badal as he chaired two meetings — SAD core committee and a meeting with Akali Dal MLAs, district and constituency heads — at the party headquarters.

“He (Sukhbir) was all praise for organisational structure of the BJP,” said an Akali leader who attended one of the meetings.

A senior party leader who was present in the meeting of party MLAs, leaders in-charge of constituencies and districts, quoted Sukhbir as saying: “BJP activists chant Modi,Modi at each booth even in his (Modi’s) absence…..Did any SAD leader chant Sukhbir, Sukhbir at any booth?”

As Sukhbir posed this question, a party leader raised a slogan: “Sukhbir Singh Badal Zindabad”. Another SAD leader confirmed the reference to Modi chant by Sukhbir at the meeting.

Sukhbir, sources told The Indian Express, also announced halting the membership drive of the SAD to start it afresh in coming days to make it “more representative in nature”.

The membership drive had been started in April this year. A party leader revealed that a committee headed by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder was constituted to finalise the modalities of the new arrangement for the membership drive.