Sukhbir: Ranjit Singh panel report written by Capt Amarinder Singh, his Cabinet

A day after Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Bikramjit Singh Majithia on Wednesday on a plea against them for making statements against Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission, the former deputy chief minister stuck to his ground saying the report is politically motivated.

Advertising

Thursday he was in Ludhiana to attend a SAD workers’ meeting at Atam Nagar constituency, where he said,”I have already stated and now saying again that Justice Ranjit Singh Commission (Retd) report is politically-motivated. This report, in fact, has not been written by Justice (Retd) Singh, but by (Chief Minister) Captain (Amarinder Singh) and his Cabinet. It is a complete fraud. Now Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) investigation has also become politically-motivated.”

He added, “We had appeared before the SIT and explained our side, hoping a free and fare probe, but it seems that even that is under the influence of politicians. This is the reason that it is being told in Vidhan Sabha as who is to be arrested and who is to be spared.”

Badal, however, did not reply to a query regarding his name surfacing in the Vidhan Sabha among the persons to be arrested.

About the HC notice, in which Badal and Majithia have been asked to file their response by March 25, he stated that he has not yet received any notice till now and hence cannot comment on it.

So far, the SIT has arrested IG Paramraj Umranangal and former SSP Charanjeet Sharma.

Badal also termed the Congress government a complete failure as he stated, “Captain has not been able to fulfill his promises and hence is diverting development issues to politically-motivated reports. Employees have not been given seven installments of dearness allowance and when they talk about their rights, they are beaten up with lathis. This is not a government, but a sheer dictatorship,” he said.

Advertising

At the workers’ meeting, many asked for a young candidate, who can work actively in election campaign, for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. In addition, the workers also stated that the candidate should be popular enough to give tough competition to rivals. Last time when the SAD won this seat, it was Sharanjeet Singh Dhillon in 2004.