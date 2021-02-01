scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Sukhbir meets Tikait, assures SAD support

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Rakesh Tikait had made the farming community proud by following the footsteps of his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, a towering farmer leader, a party statement said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | February 1, 2021 3:46:33 am
Sukhbir meets Tikait, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Rakesh Tikait, SAD support, Farmers protest, Farmers tractor rally, Farm laws, Chandigarh news, Indian express newsSukhbir Singh Badal greets BKU’s Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday met farm leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur, and assured him the complete support of his party.

Badal presented him with a ‘siropa’ as well as ‘amrit’ from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

Badal said Tikait had made the farming community proud by following the footsteps of his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, a towering farmer leader, a party statement said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He reminisced about the joint battles of Mahendra Singh Tikait and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal for the welfare of the peasantry, it said.

The SAD chief also met the families of farmers whose next of kin had been missing since January 26, besides those whose relatives have been incarcerated for “supporting” the farmers’ protest, the statement said.

Badal assured the families that the Akali Dal would help take up their cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement