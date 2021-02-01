Sukhbir meets Tikait, assures SAD support

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday met farm leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur, and assured him the complete support of his party.

Badal presented him with a ‘siropa’ as well as ‘amrit’ from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

Badal said Tikait had made the farming community proud by following the footsteps of his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, a towering farmer leader, a party statement said.

He reminisced about the joint battles of Mahendra Singh Tikait and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal for the welfare of the peasantry, it said.

The SAD chief also met the families of farmers whose next of kin had been missing since January 26, besides those whose relatives have been incarcerated for “supporting” the farmers’ protest, the statement said.

Badal assured the families that the Akali Dal would help take up their cases.