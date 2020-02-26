Sukhbir: If SAD comes to power, electricity bills to be cut by half

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as the most inefficient CM. (File) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as the most inefficient CM. (File)

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said that his party will reduce power bills in Punjab by half if they are voted to power in the next Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally against Congress in his parliamentary constituency Ferozepur, Sukhbir said,”I am aware that fat power bills are being sent to many and even to SC families are getting bills of over Rs 50,000. Only one-and-a-half year is left now (for the next Assembly election). Once our government comes to power, I assure you that your power bills will be reduced by half.”

On the issue of power purchase agreements, he said: “They are blaming SAD-BJP for doing wrong agreements with private thermal plants. If they were wrong, why can’t they cancel them. They have added burden of over Rs 4000 crore on power department by being hand in glove with thermal plants as they could not defend themselves in SC in two cases.”

Adding to the list of SAD’s promises, he said, “Once our government comes to power, everyone will get tubewell connection. Anyone who is left without power connection even in the remotest area will be given that. As I am in the border area, I promise that lands of farmers near border will be registered. As of now, I am aware that many farmers are still facing these difficulties as their land is not in proper revenue records till now. All streets in the villages will be made pucca, will have street lights. Irrigation channels will be made pucca, SC scholarships will be re-started. In short, every village will be made like town. You made a wrong choice and are regretting for the past 3 years. Now you must have realised that ‘apne, apne hi hunde han’.”

Calling Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as the most inefficient CM, he said,”I challenge Punjab CM to give charge of the

state to me for a month, I will get things working and even the treasury will also be filled. There is no dearth of funds, but in fact there is no political will to do work. They are getting huge funds…..there is enough khazana, but they don’t know how to manage things.”

He again targeted police officials, saying he was making a list of cops “who were lodging false FIRs” against Akali workers.

