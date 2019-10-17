Sukhbir condemns move to release 5 cops: ‘Is this Captain’s gift to Sikh community on eve of celebrations?’

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for “recommending the premature release of policemen guilty of killing innocent Sikh youths in fake encounters”.

On Monday, the Home Ministry had released a statement that the Centre, accepting a Punjab government request, had approved to release five former police personnel from state, undergoing life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab. The state government had decided to release 550 prisoners on humanitarian grounds to mark the ensuring 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a statement here, the former deputy chief minister said, “Is this Capt Amarinder Singh’s gift to the great Sikh quom on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purb of the founder of Sikhism Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji Maharaj? These cops were duly convicted by courts on charges of brutal murder and in many cases they have not even served one fourth of their sentence. On what basis did the Congress government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh move for their release is something that is beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person. Captain ‘s action has rubbed salt in the deep wounds of the families of the victims of fake encounters. It also defies the rule of law, justice as well as all norms of civilised society. If the murderers are to be thus released in defiance of the judgment of courts…it will make a mockery of the entire judicial process,” said SAD president.

He further said, “Actions like these reveal the hypocritical attitude of the chief minister towards all matters affecting Sikh sentiments. He has been shedding crocodile tears over the misery of Sikhs since 1984. Everytime he was in a position to to do something for the community, he always stabbed the Sikhs in the back. This is just one more cruel example of that.”

Sukhbir also pointed out that the policemen whose release had been recommended by the Congress government “had committed crimes in uniform”. He said, “They are also accused of gross human rights excesses. They should be made to undergo their complete sentences and should not be given any relief.”

He further said that earlier this year, the Congress government had recommended the premature release of four policemen who had killed an innocent Sikh youth in a fake encounter in 1993 to secure out-of-turn promotions. He said these officers had been awarded life imprisonment by a special CBI court but had been given relief by the Congress government.

‘No rift, SAD-BJP alliance in national and state interest’

Avoiding a direct response to a question over taking potshots at ally BJP during the Haryana poll campaign, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal said that the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab was in national as well as Punjab’s interest, adding that both parties were permanent allies in Punjab. In Haryana, both parties are contesting separately.

Addressing rallies in Phagwara and then in Mukerian Assembly segments for the upcoming bypolls, in support of BJP candidates Rajesh Bagha and Jangi Lal Mahajan, respectively, the SAD President said the SAD-BJP alliance was a symbol of peace and communal harmony in Punjab. He said some parties were spreading rumours of a rift between the SAD and the BJP to take political mileage in the forthcoming bypolls but they would not succeed.

“People of Punjab understand the SAD and BJP offer unconditional support to each other. They also understand Pakistan is always trying to foment trouble, but has been consistently thwarted in its evil designs due to the rock solid SAD- BJP alliance,” he said, adding that the alliance would continue in the times to come.

Badal also highlighted how the NDA government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi had resolved long pending issues of the Sikh community. He said it was due to the affirmative action of the NDA government which reopened old 1984 cases and appointed SIT to re-investigate them that Congress leader Sajjan Kumar had been jailed. He said Jagdish Tytler and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath would also meet the same fate soon.

On 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sukhbir said the manner in which the Centre had extended support to the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations, as well as its decision to construct the Kartarpur Corridor, had answered the prayers of the entire Guru Naam Leva sangat.

He added that he respects the Punjab government’s offer to celebrate 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi under the aegis of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.

To resolve the logjam with SGPC over organising the function on November 12, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday spoke to Akal Takht Jathedar or chief Giani Harpreet Singh over phone while his cabinet colleagues Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met him to convey the state government’s proposal.

Answering a query later, Sukhbir said Akal Takth Sahib was the supreme authority of the Sikh panth and that its directives were binding for SAD.

He said it was unfortunate that the Congress party was still indulging in politics even after Akal Takth Jathedar Harpreet Singh had asked everyone to desist from the same.

He said while the ministers who met the Jathedar said one thing, the CM said the opposite and maintained SGPC should restrict itself to the gurdwara premises and leave it to the government to conduct the celebrations outside it.

“But what pained me is the fact that barely two hours after his ministers had presented the letter to Akal Takht Jathedar, Captain (Amarinder Singh) told media that SGPC could take care of religious events inside the gurdwara, while the state government would look after the function outside it…The entire Sikh Sangat all over the world want joint celebration of Guru Nanak’s Parkash Purb and Captain should not put any rider or condition on his offer for celebrating it under the command of Akal Takht Sahib,” said Sukhbir. (WITH PTI INPUTS)