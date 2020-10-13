Sukhbir-Capt slugfest a move to divert peoples’ attention from core concerns: AAP

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (Express File Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday termed the SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal’s call to lay siege to Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence if the chief minister failed to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session within seven days as a mere drama and a ploy to mislead farmers, farm and mandi labourers and ‘arhtiyas’.

In a statement Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA Aman Arora, said the Sukhbir-Captain duo was responsible for ruining Punjab and its farmers and other sections of the society by resorting to petty vote bank politics under a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Cheema said that the Badal clan was resorting to “political theatrics” to regain the lost political ground in the state. However, they said, the people, especially the farmers of Punjab, were well aware of their “nefarious designs”. Cheema said that the Badal family had always given top priority to its personal interests rather than to the concerns of the farmers, Dalits, traders and other sections of the state.

The LoP said that both SAD and the ruling Congress party had been doing their best to sabotage the struggle of the farmers, adding that, despite enacting such sham dramas to achieve their ‘mission’, the farming community Punjab stood united, leaving the so-called “champions of the farmers” with no obvious option but to indulge in a slugfest, trading charges witrh each other.

Cheema said that the NDA government at the Centre wanted to shoehorn the big private companies into the state to take over the farms and ‘mandis’ of Punjab and Haryana.

Arora said the SAD was still acting as a puppet in the hands of the BJP as Sukhbir uttered not a single word against PM Narendra Modi or the BJP in the rallies staged in Punjab, which proved that the alliance between the Badals and the saffron was still intact.

He said that Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir were defending the PM by resorting to issuing misleading statements against each other, adding that both the parties wanted the anti-farmer black laws to be enforced in Punjab under a deep conspiracy of the Captain-Badal-Modi trio.

