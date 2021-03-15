Sukhbir Badal: Will contest from Jalalabad in 2022 Punjab polls

IN A first of a series of rallies named ‘Punjab Mangda Jawaab’ (Punjab seeks answers), SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday declared himself as a candidate from Jalalabad for 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Jalalabad, Sukhbir concluded his 30-minute speech by asking the audience whom they wanted as a candidate from the constituency. When people shouted his name, he said, “Today at the first rally of Punjab Mangda Jawaab, I declare first candidate of SAD — Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad. But you have to fight this battle and I have to fight the battle of Punjab.”

Many SAD leaders such as Prem Singh Valecha and Ashok Aneja addressed him as the “future CM of Punjab”. “Let us make Sukhbir Singh Badal win from Jalalabad by not less than 50,000 votes and make him CM of Punjab,” Aneja said.

The SAD president also came up with a list of promises. “Once we form our government, we will scrap the three farm laws passed by the Congress government in Punjab which show their double speak about Punjab farmers’ interest. We will not let the Union government’s farm laws be implemented in Punjab. In addition, we will get power bills halved. The (Narendra) Modi government is hell-bent on ending ahrtiya system by making direct payment to farmers. In that case, SAD will give due commission to the farmers from state’s exchequer. We will make cemented lanes in all the 12,000 villages of Punjab and ensure clean drinking water supply,” he said.

On the farmers’ agitation, Sukhbir said, “These days, farming is the main topic in the whole country. Our farmers have been sitting at Delhi borders for the past four months. So when SAD comes to power, we will start MSP for vegetables, milk and fruits in Punjab. Prices will never go down below MSP. This is my promise.”

The SAD president said that ‘Punjab Mangda Jawaab’ was blowing the bugle about the 2022 Assembly polls and he will be visiting all 117 constituencies to address the masses.

Asserting that the SAD was Punjab’s own party, he said, “Congress is not a Punjabis’ party, all orders come from Gandhi parivar, AAP is not a Punjabis’ party, all orders come from Arvind Kejriwal.”

Sukhbir won from Jalalabad in 2012 and 2017 but resigned from the seat in 2019 to contest the Ferozepur Lok Sabha election. In the consequent bypoll, Congress’s Raminder Awla wrested the seat from SAD’s control.