Sukhbir Badal dismisses report of BJP going solo in Punjab

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said reports of the BJP fighting the 2022 Assembly elections separately “are only in the media” and “I have been hearing such reports for the last 20 years”.

“Punjab has gone through a very troubled period and the alliance was forged between SAD and BJP to maintain peace in the state and for its development. It has been proven that Punjab has developed only when SAD-BJP alliance was in power. I have been seeing such speculation in the media for last 20 years and these will remain within media,” Sukhbir said.

His comments come days after SAD announced that it will not contest the Delhi elections. Prior to that, the two parties had separately contested the Haryana Assembly polls. SAD had claimed that it decided to not contest Delhi elections as BJP was asking it to shed the demand of including Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

