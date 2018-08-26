Sukhbir Singh Badal attacks Rahul over his 1984 riots remarks

Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had “justified the lynch mentality of the Gandhi family by shamelessly denying the Congress party’s role in the organized massacre of Sikhs in 1984 and had by this act become a ‘bhagidaar’ in this most inhuman and dastardly act”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here Saturday, the SAD president said, “Now it was paramount for Rahul Gandhi to explain what hold the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh massacre had over him and whether he had given a statement in London denying the Congress party’s hand in the genocide at their instance”.

“There can be no other reason for your volte face on the Congress hand in the 1984 genocide against Sikhs after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh apologized for the killing of innocent Sikhs and then party president Sonia Gandhi expressed regret for the same. You should tell the nation why these apologies were proffered if the Congress was not bhagidaar in the worst ever mass lynchings seen in world history,” Sukhbir said.

“Rahul Gandhi had, in an interview on March 16, 2014, stated that he shared the sentiments of both Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi on this issue,” he said.

“Why this about-turn now? Are you sending across a message of assurance to 1984 lynching perpetrators Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar before they are jailed in this case that the Congress party will continue to support them and that they should not spill the beans about the role of the Gandhi family in the 1984 mass killings?” he asked.

SAD president also attacked Punjab’s Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa saying “the Congress leader had admitted while answering a question in the Vidhan Sabha that his father Santokh Singh Randhawa had supported Indira Gandhi after the 1984 attack on Sri Darabar Sahib and even justified the attack”.

