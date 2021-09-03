Sukhbir announces Tota Singh, his son as candidates from Moga, Dharamkot

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal announced a father-son duo as candidates from Moga and Dharamkot.

While SAD veteran jathedar Tota Singh was announced as candidate from Dharamkot, his son Barjinder Singh Brar alias Makhan was declared the pick from Moga. In 2017 polls, the father-son lost from the same constituencies to Congress candidates.

Sukhbir also announced that if SAD-BSP comes to power, Tota Singh will also be given a ministerial berth. He said all pro-farmer forces were collecting under the banner of the SAD and this was not to the liking of the Congress party which was trying its best to foment trouble in Punjab.

Stating that AAP was trying to befool people the same way Congress had in last elections, he said: “AAP is getting forms filled to get facility of 300 units free power in case it forms government. Will this facility be given only to those who fill the forms or to everyone?”