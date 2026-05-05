‘Hawala operator’ tied to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar held after deportation from Dubai

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a key associate of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar following deportation from Dubai on the basis of Red Corner Notice issued against him by the agency
According to police, the associate, identified as Navas Kakkat Ismail, alias Navas KI, 55, a native of Kerala, was operating as a “hawala operator” for Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2021 for allegedly extorting approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, by posing as a government official. The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against him, alleging that he orchestrated this extortion racket while lodged in Tihar Jail.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amit Verma said Navas KI had been absconding since 2021. Last week, he was apprehended in Abu Dhabi following a Red Corner Notice issued by the EOW.
On May 4, he was deported back to India and taken into custody upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi.
Officer said that Navas KI played a crucial role in managing the financial operations of Chandrasekhar’s alleged criminal syndicate. “Navas acted as a conduit for laundering and transferring proceeds of crime through hawala channels, both within India and internationally, particularly in Dubai,” the officer said.
The investigations further revealed that Navas KI was deeply embedded in the syndicate’s operations, facilitating complex financial transactions and helping conceal illicit funds, police said.
Chandrasekhar was also arrested in 2017 for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission of India’s officials on behalf of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran to secure the party’s “two leaves” symbol.
In the extortion case, Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Paulose and 21 others were also arrested. At present, Chandrasekhar and his wife are lodged in Tihar Jail. The couple is also facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), invoked by the EOW, as well as cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Who is Navas KI?
Originally from Kochi in Kerala, the 55-year-old was previously involved in the interior production business before allegedly joining Chandrasekhar’s network through his wife Paulose.
During the initial questioning, officers said, the accused admitted to his involvement in the case. He has since been produced before a court, which granted 10 days of police custody for further questioning. Further investigation is underway.
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