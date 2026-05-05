‘Hawala operator’ tied to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar held after deportation from Dubai

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2021 for allegedly extorting approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, by posing as a government official. (File Photo)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a key associate of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar following deportation from Dubai on the basis of Red Corner Notice issued against him by the agency

According to police, the associate, identified as Navas Kakkat Ismail, alias Navas KI, 55, a native of Kerala, was operating as a “hawala operator” for Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2021 for allegedly extorting approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, by posing as a government official. The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against him, alleging that he orchestrated this extortion racket while lodged in Tihar Jail.