60 hours and counting: Tamil Nadu toddler still trapped in borewell, rescue ops underway

The rescue operation of a three-year-old boy, who fell into an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district on October 25, entered its fourth day on Monday. Drilling of a new borewell, about three meters away from the existing one, is underway.

According to officials, Sujith Wilson has fainted but is breathing. On Friday evening, a rig of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was pressed into service to dig a 110-feet-deep hole that will enable rescue and fire team personnel to reach the child.

The operation was earlier suspended after the vehicle carrying the rig developed a snag. The parallel borewell is one metre in diameter.

Officials told news agency PTI that after completion of the drilling, a tunnel-like structure would be created for the use of fire service personnel to reach the child with an oxygen cylinder. They added that they are confident of rescuing the boy.

A team of 25 rescuers are on the job on the advice of experts. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the boy, who has been trapped since 5.30 pm on Friday. The child fell into the borewell while playing near his house and rescue operations had started around 6 p.m. He was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet but plunged further to 100 feet.