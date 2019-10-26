Trichy: Operation to rescue 3-year-old Sujith Wilson from borewell in Nadukattupatti enters second day

Toggle Menu
Trichy: Operation to rescue 3-year-old Sujith Wilson from borewell in Nadukattupatti enters second dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sujith-wilson-rescue-operations-live-updates-tamil-nadu-nadukattupatti-trichy-manapparai-6088856/

Sujith Wilson rescue operation enters the second day. The three-year-old fell into the abandoned borewell at around 5.30 pm on Friday.

Sujith Wilson rescue operation underway in Nadukattupatti, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district. (ANI Photo)

Operations to rescue a three-year-old child from a 35-feet borewell in Nadukattupatti, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, entered the second day Saturday.

The police said the boy, Sujith Wilson, had accidentally fallen into an abandoned borewell while playing at around 5.30 pm on Friday. Efforts have been underway since then to rescue him.

Read this story in Tamil

The three-year-old fell into the borewell at around 5.30 pm on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“The child is in a sitting position. He is weeping… we are supplying oxygen to him using a cylinder,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

