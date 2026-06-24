VK Pandian’s wife Sujata Karthikeyan likely to enter BJD, sparks debate over Naveen’s succession plans

In a significant move in Odisha politics, former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, is likely to join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday.

Though the BJD is yet to officially confirm her induction, party insiders said BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik would induct Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer, into the party. A group of senior BJD leaders visited Naveen Niwas, the residence of the BJD president, on Wednesday, where he is believed to have informed them about Sujata’s entry into the party.

“We will support whatever decision is taken by the party president. When I was Minister for Women and Child Development, she had worked as secretary and was an able administrator. Her joining will be beneficial for the party,” said former minister Tukuni Sahu.