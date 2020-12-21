BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joins TMC

Sujata Mondal Khan being inducted int Trinamool Congress fold. (Photo: Twitter @AITC)

West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. This comes just two days after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of various parties and a TMC MLA were inducted into the saffron camp in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

