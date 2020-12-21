scorecardresearch
Monday, December 21, 2020
BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joins TMC

This comes just two days after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of various parties and a TMC MLA crossed over to saffron camp in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Updated: December 21, 2020 1:56:18 pm
Sujata Mondal Khan being inducted int Trinamool Congress fold. (Photo: Twitter @AITC)

West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. This comes just two days after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of various parties and a TMC MLA were inducted into the saffron camp in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

