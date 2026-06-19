Sujan Singh Park North row: Didn’t breach lease, real estate firm tells Centre

The notice had stated the company had breached the 1945 lease and the lease had been “re-entered”, or terminated, in 1960.

Written by: Damini Nath
3 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 10:04 PM IST
Sujan Singh Park North row: Didn't breach lease, real estate firm tells CentreThe British Indian government had given the 7.58-acre land on perpetual lease to the company in 1945 to construct 100 flats. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Appearing before the Estate Officer of the Union government’s Land and Development Office (L&DO) on Friday in connection with the eviction proceedings for Sujan Singh Park North, the real estate firm that runs the prime residential and commercial complex in New Delhi challenged the Centre’s notice, saying it has not breached the lease.

The Estate Officer had on June 11 issued an eviction notice under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, to the real estate firm, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt. Ltd. The notice had stated the company had breached the 1945 lease and the lease had been “re-entered”, or terminated, in 1960.

Also Read | What is the Sujan Singh Park case? 70-year-old battle over prime Delhi property explained

Since then, the notice said, the company was in unauthorised occupation of the property, which includes residential flats as well as Ambassador Hotel.

The company was asked to appear before the Estate Officer on Friday.

In the representation to the Estate Officer, the company’s general manager Col S P Sharma (retired) argued that the re-entry in 1960 was “invalid and inoperative”, adding that there “no breach, no valid notice, or opportunity to remedy, no permission of the Chief Commissioner, and no possession was ever taken”.

Shaunak Kashyap, advocate of Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, said the government had alleged that the lease was breached by the construction of the Hotel Block and laundry block. “We led copious evidence over 108 exhibits, sanction maps, interrogatories, evidence to establish it was built with their sanction and active participation,” he said.

Also Read | Firm that runs Sujan Singh Park complex moves Delhi HC against breach of lease order

The firm also submitted a map sanctioned by the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Committee) in 1951 that included the hotel block. The next hearing before the Estate Officer is scheduled on July 3.

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The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) did not respond to a request by The Indian Express for comment on Friday’s proceedings.

The British Indian government had given the 7.58-acre land on perpetual lease to the company in 1945 to construct 100 flats. During the course of World War II, the flats were to be used by the government to house military officials, after which it was to give 50% of the flats to the company, while retaining 50% for its own officials to use. Legal disputes over breaches and payment of ground rent have been ongoing between the two for decades. On April 30, L&DO issued a demand notice seeking Rs.940 crore in payment for breach of lease conditions.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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