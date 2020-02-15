Suicide in Canada: Punjab family seeks Centre’s help in tracing son’s body

Manjot committed suicide after posting a message on Facebook. (Representational Image) Manjot committed suicide after posting a message on Facebook. (Representational Image)

A Jalandhar-based family has sought the Centre’s help in locating and bringing back the body of Manjot Singh (29), who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Fraser river in Vancouver, Canada on January 23. He had jumped in Fraser river from Queensborough Bridge. His father Maninder Singh and mother Surinder Kaur Friday alleged that their son took the extreme step due to harassment by his wife.

Manjot had gone to Canada in 2011 on a student visa and acquired permanent citizenship there in 2016.

He got married to a Hoshiarpur-based girl in 2018. the parents alleged that the woman had left him and started living with someone else and her family had mentally harassed Manjot. “His wife migrated to Canada in 2019 but started living with someone else,” the father alleged, adding that when his son came to know about it, he objected. His in-laws supported their daughter and started harassing Manjot who committed suicide after posting a message on Facebook.

The parents said Canadian police had contacted them but could not locate the body. “We urge the Union government to take up the matter with the Canadian government. We want to perform the last rites of our son,” his mother said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.