Suicide by law student in Ghaziabad college: SC/ST Act invoked

Four days after a law student committed suicide in Ghaziabad, leaving behind a video in which he alleged harassment by his college mates, sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989, have been added. The student, Vipin Verma, was in the third year of the course at Inmantec University in Ghaziabad.

Advertising

“It is a matter of investigation since it is alleged there has been caste-based discrimination which could have led to the suicide. No arrest has been made yet. The scope of investigation has been extended to Hapur as well since one of the accused is a resident,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City (Ghaziabad).

According to the victim’s father, Virendra Verma, a threatening call had been received by his elder brother. It was allegedly made by one of the accused.

“The accused said that they will kidnap Vipin along with me. They used derogatory casteist slurs as well. The call came two days before Vipin’s suicide. I feel that when he came to know of this, it further impacted him,” alleged Verma.

Advertising

An FIR was filed in the Kavi Nagar police station after 20-year-old Vipin committed suicide in his Mansi Vihar residence against four students of the same college- Neha Choudhary, Annu, Ankur and Arun under section 306 (abetment of suicide)

A suicide video was recovered from the mobile phone of the deceased in which he had named the accused who had allegedly harassed him.

He claimed in the video that they would mentally harass him and that he could not “take it anymore”. Neither in the video nor in the FIR it was earlier mentioned that there had been alleged caste based harassment.