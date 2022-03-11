Suhas Palshikar to explain Assembly polls results today

What does the BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh signify? Will the AAP now qualify as a national party after winning in Punjab? How will the results impact Goa?

The results of the Assembly election in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand — have thrown open the door for bigger questions on governance, election strategies and what lies ahead for the people and the parties they have elected.

How will the results change the dynamics on the ground — for both the winning and losing sides? What do they mean for 2024, when India votes in the general elections? What do the results mean for the BJP government at the Centre? Will it mark a shift in how elections are won and lost? What will be the impact of these results on the next set of Assembly elections?

To interpret the results and to answer some of these questions, there are few better than Suhas Palshikar, one of India’s foremost political scientists and a regular contributor to The Indian Express’s Opinion section. Chief editor of ‘Studies in Indian Politics’, he taught political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He is also co-director of Lokniti Programme on Comparative Democracy, Centre for Studies in Developing Societies. Palshikar, who has, in recent days, written about how a unitarian political vision poses a threat to the federal character of India, has a unique ability to contextualise day-to-day political developments and governance issues and situate them in the broad canvas of India’s complicated political history.

On Friday, he will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.

