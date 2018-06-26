Suggest measures for speedy disposal of cases, Chief Justice asks high courts

In a communication to the chief justices of the high courts, the CJI has suggested that a disposal review mechanism should be put in place keeping in view the pendency of large number of cases in the courts. In a communication to the chief justices of the high courts, the CJI has suggested that a disposal review mechanism should be put in place keeping in view the pendency of large number of cases in the courts.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has asked the high courts across the country to suggest measures for speedy disposal of cases to curb pendency and filling up of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary.

In a communication to the chief justices of the high courts, the CJI has suggested that a disposal review mechanism should be put in place keeping in view the pendency of large number of cases in the courts.

“The high courts have already been requested to prepare action plans with cut-off dates for disposal of 10-year and five-year old cases and such plans have to be continuously monitored by committees at the level of high courts and subordinate courts in the light of experience and new ideas,” the letter said.

The CJI said that “experiences show that overall monitoring, review and course correction of any action plan yields optimum results”.

Justice Misra has said in the communication that a disposal review mechanism in the high courts would concentrate on disposal of cases on a priority basis.

“Continuing formative assessment is the key to strengthen and reinforce the justice delivery system. It is essential to align process oriented approach with result oriented approach in an effort to build core process into strengths and achieve the desired goal,” he has said.

The communication has also referred to the arrears committee of the apex court which has found that a large number of criminal and civil appeals were pending in various high courts across the country. This committee has been tasked to monitor and prepare action plan for disposal of old cases.

The CJI has recommended that the arrears committee of each high court should meet at least once every month and prepare a report in this regard as it would help monitor the disposal of old cases and matters of prioritised categories.

In a separate communication to the high courts recently, the CJI had highlighted the issue of number of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and asked them to fill up the vacancies where it was 15 per cent or more.

“It has also been obligated upon the high courts to ensure that the selection and appointment committee periodically monitors the process of filling up vacancies in the district judiciary and an online portal is developed for its continuous monitoring,” the communication said.

Recently, while speaking at a function held at the Orissa High Court, Justice Misra had reportedly highlighted the issue of lack of proper infrastructure in the courts and said that the state’s failure to provide basic facilities would be a violation of the litigants’ right to life, including right to speedy trial.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App