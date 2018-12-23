‘Rs 462 cr in dues’: UP govt wants sugar mill owner’s passport seized

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday wrote to the Delhi regional passport officer asking for the passport of sugar mill owner Umesh Kumar Modi to be impounded.

The move comes three weeks after Union Minister Satya Pal Singh wrote to UP Sugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana about Umesh Kumar, owner of Modi Industries Ltd. which runs the Malakpur sugar mill in Baghpat and Modinagar sugar mill in Ghaziabad, seeking seizure of his passport, fearing that he may leave the country before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he owes sugarcane farmers Rs 462 crore in dues.

Ghaziabad SSP Upendra Kumar Agarwal said, “An FIR has already been registered and the case is being investigated. I have also written to the regional passport officer, Delhi, to forfeit the passport of Umesh Modi as he may leave the country.”

On Friday, a team of Ghaziabad district administration began the process of attaching Kumar’s properties. “We have so far attached around 7,000 quintal sugar and three offices, including that of the finance officer and occupier officer. We have also attached a farmhouse located in Sikari Khurd,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Modi Nagar (Ghaziabad), Pawan Agarwal.