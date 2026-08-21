Sugar price rise not related to diversion for ethanol: Centre issues clarification

According to the government, the proportion of sugar used for ethanol production has declined to around 9% in the 2025-26 season from about 12% in 2022-23. (File photo)

The government on Friday rejected suggestions that the recent rise in sugar prices was linked to the diversion of sugar for ethanol production, attributing the increase instead to lower domestic output, rising festive-season demand, tighter global supplies and hoarding.

In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said the government had taken several steps to improve availability and check prices, including imposing stock limits on traders and approving duty-free imports of raw sugar.

“It is incorrect to attribute the recent increase in sugar prices to the diversion of sugar for ethanol production,” the ministry said.

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According to the government, the proportion of sugar used for ethanol production has declined to around 9% in the 2025-26 season from about 12% in 2022-23. It added that nearly three-fourths of India’s ethanol production now comes from grains, particularly maize.