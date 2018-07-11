Sudin Dhavalikar undergoes surgery, 2nd Goa minister in Mumbai hospital

Sudin Dhavalikar, 61, is the second minister from the Goa cabinet to be hospitalised in Mumbai. Sudin Dhavalikar, 61, is the second minister from the Goa cabinet to be hospitalised in Mumbai.

Goa PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar underwent a surgery at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. “He has undergone surgery and is recovering well,” said a statement released by his party, the Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

Dhavalikar is the second Goa minister admitted in a Mumbai hospital — Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar is still recuperating after suffering a brain stroke. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is now handling the Power portfolio.

With the Monsoon Session of the Assembly expected to begin on July 18, Dhavalikar hopes to return on July 15, his brother Deepak confirmed. “All are sincerely requested not to speculate about his health. We are sure that the blessings of Goan people are with him and he is expected to be back in a few days,” Deepak Dhavalikar said in a statement.

