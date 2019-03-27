Goa Dy CM Sudin Dhavalikar dropped from Cabinet after 2 MGP MLAs join BJP

Hours after two MGP MLAs joined the BJP, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday dropped deputy CM and MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar from the state cabinet.

In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant said, “I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon.”

CM Sawant will take over the Transport and Public Works portfolios held by Dhavalika.

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and another MGP MLA, Dipak Pawaskar, merged its legislative wing with the BJP early Wednesday.

Dhavalikar accused the BJP of robbing MGP at midnight. “MGP is a party of the people. At night, the chowkidars who have committed dacoity on MGP, have shocked the people of Goa. People of Goa are watching this. People will decide on the course of action,” he told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents. He had said moves were afoot by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar and, in the process, isolate him.

“Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won’t mind pulling out of the government,” the MGP chief had said.

With the two MGP MLAs joining them, the BJP now has the strength of 14 legislators in the house — equal to the Congress. Meanwhile, bypolls will be held for three Assembly seats on April 23. The bypolls were neccessiated after two Congress MLAs defected to the BJP and BJP MLA Francis D’Souza passed away.