Sudhakar Dalela appointed next Indian Ambassador to Nepal

Sudhakar Dalela, presently Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India’s next envoy to Nepal. Dalela will succeed Naveen Srivastava, who recently completed his three-year term. A day earlier, Nepal had cleared the name of Nischal Nath Pandey as the ambassador to India.

The appointments come in the wake of New Delhi and Kathmandu engaging to work out the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister Balen Shah to India next month.

The appointment of a secretary-level officer to Kathmandu is also a step up from previous practice, where India typically dispatched Additional Secretary-rank officials to Kathmandu, signaling elevated importance given to the bilateral relationship in the neighborhood.