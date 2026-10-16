Sudhakar Dalela appointed next Indian Ambassador to Nepal

The appointments come in the wake of New Delhi and Kathmandu engaging to work out the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister Balen Shah to India next month.

Written by: Divya A
2 min readUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Sudhakar Dalela has been appointed as the new Indian Ambassador for Nepal.Sudhakar Dalela has been appointed as the new Indian Ambassador for Nepal. (Credit: MEA)
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Sudhakar Dalela, presently Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India’s next envoy to Nepal. Dalela will succeed Naveen Srivastava, who recently completed his three-year term. A day earlier, Nepal had cleared the name of Nischal Nath Pandey as the ambassador to India.

The appointments come in the wake of New Delhi and Kathmandu engaging to work out the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister Balen Shah to India next month.

The appointment of a secretary-level officer to Kathmandu is also a step up from previous practice, where India typically dispatched Additional Secretary-rank officials to Kathmandu, signaling  elevated importance given to the bilateral relationship in the neighborhood.

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Announcing Dalela’s appointment on Friday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Dalela is expected to take up the assignment shortly. An expert on India’s engagement with South Asia, Dalela most recently served as India’s ambassador to Bhutan between 2022 and 2025.

In September last year, he was appointed as Secretary, Economic Relations, handling India’s economic diplomacy; development partnership with countries in the Global South, multilateral economic relations. He has been India’s Sherpa for BRICS, IBSA, and I2U2.

In fact, Dalela has served in critical roles in New Delhi, including Director in the Prime Minister’s Office (2009-2011), focusing on India’s engagement with its South Asian neighbours, East Asia, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, Africa.

He has served as Director (North) in 2006-07, and subsequently as Joint Secretary (North) in MEA between 2016 and 2019, overseeing India’s relations with Bhutan and Nepal.

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Shah is expected to visit India in the later half of November, with both sides preparing grounds for talks on infrastructure projects and trade, besides long standing boundary disputes and new air routes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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