Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Sudha Murty’s video helping flood-hit Kodagu people goes viral

Sudha Murty’s video helping flood-hit Kodagu people goes viral

The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published: August 23, 2018 11:00:30 am
Philanthropist Sudha Murthy (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy’s wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy’s video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.

She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.

The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her ‘Amma’ (mother) for her unassuming work.

“Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods,” he tweeted.

The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12. Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement