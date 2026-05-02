How Narmada cruise went from leisure outing to tragedy

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. (PTI Photo)
The cruise boat tragedy that left at least nine people dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district was likely triggered by a combination of factors, including a sudden storm and the vessel’s shifting centre of gravity as passengers moved between its upper and lower decks, the District Collector said.
The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Bargi Dam area near Jabalpur city. According to Collector Raghvendra Singh, the boat, which had the capacity to hold around 90 people, was carrying just around 40 passengers. What started out as a leisure cruise in the Bargi Dam reservoir quickly turned into a nightmarish situation for those on board, with the boat capsizing and sinking with several people still inside. By Friday, nine bodies had been recovered, and 28 people were rescued. The dead included a four-year-old child.
The District Collector told The Indian Express that after the cruise got going, a sudden, strong storm appeared. Many passengers had also initially gathered on the upper deck, drawn by open space and activity, he said.
“When everyone went upstairs, the centre of gravity fluctuated. The boat began to sway violently. People started running from one side to another to balance themselves. That led to instability,” he said, adding that the movement likely caused water to enter the lower sections. Once flooding began, those who had returned or were already on the lower deck got trapped.
According to senior officials and rescue personnel, the sequence of events that led to the accident started even before the cruise began. A weather advisory warning of 40–50 kmph winds had been issued a day earlier. Despite this, the cruise, part of a tourism operation running since 2006, began around 4.30 pm. Collector Singh said that as per protocol, the boat was allowed to operate since it could purportedly withstand the impact of the high-speed winds.
By Friday evening, the government had taken action against several personnel.
The services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, a helper and the ticket counter in-charge were terminated. Manager Sunil Maravi of the government-run Maikal Resort and Boat Club, Bargi, was suspended for negligence, and Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to headquarters.
Storm hits Narmada cruise: 4 dead, 15–18 missing after boat capsizes at Bargi Dam in Jabalpurhttps://t.co/f1guJgWxVq pic.twitter.com/tMGyyxIDw4
A departmental inquiry has been instituted. It will be carried out by a committee comprising the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, a secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government, and the Commissioner of Jabalpur Division. The committee will examine key aspects such as the causes of the accident, compliance with cruise operation rules, and other relevant factors.
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A standard operating procedure (SOP) for cruise operations will be formulated through the tourism department to avoid such mishaps, the government has said.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More