Sudarshan TV case: Wives of two Congress leaders move SC to intervene

Author Kota Neelima, wife of Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera, and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of party former spokesperson, late Rajiv Tyagi, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in the Sudarshan TV case, alleging that some news anchors indulge in “hate speeches”.

In their application, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, they said they can assist the court regarding the larger issue of “hate speech” by some news anchors.

The plea said the Sudarshan TV show “is emblematic of a larger, insidious malady”, which is the “propensity of TV anchors to shamelessly indulge in ‘hate speeches’.” They contended that “for an impartial, dispassionate independent viewers, the TV debates/TV anchors are nothing but brazen Central Government propaganda machines, who lack objectivity, fairness and neutrality in their TV reporting”. They sought directions from the court to control this until the legislature brings a law.

Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed that the interim stay imposed by it on airing Sudarshan TV’s contentious show — “UPSC Jihad” —on September 15 will continue to operate. The bench will hear the matter next on October 5.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died of a heart attack on August 12, shortly after he finished a discussion on a Hindi news channel on violence in Bengaluru.

