Successful people like Sourav Ganguly should join politics: Dilip Ghosh

A day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said a successful person like him should come into politics, and added that his party was ready to take along everyone in its against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Ghosh told reporters, “We are appealing to all people to come and join the BJP. He [Ganguly] has every right to meet the Governor… He is the former captain of the Indian [men’s] cricket team and now is the BCCI president. A successful person like him should come into politics. The BJP is ready to take along everyone and fight against the state government.”

With Assembly elections due in April-May next year, speculation is rife that Ganguly may join the BJP.

Following the meeting on Sunday, Dhankhar said he interacted with the former cricketer on “varied issues” and announced that he had accepted Ganguly’s offer to visit the Eden Gardens.

Ganguly told reporters not to speculate about the visit. “I have come here to invite the Governor to the Eden Gardens as he has never visited the stadium.”