Success in curbing smuggling along border after extending BSF jurisdiction: Govt in LS

Extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF last year has led to “success in curbing smuggling of drugs and other contraband items” on Punjab border, the government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“The extension in territorial jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab and some other States/UTs was aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment (Drones), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), etc, generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian Currency Notes,” MoS, Home, Nityanand Rai stated in written reply to a question.

Rai said that total seizures made by BSF between October 11, 2021 and July 15 this year include 4.75 kg RDX, 314 kg heroin, 1.6 kg opium, 48 weapons, 92 magazines, six detonators and 12 codex wires magazines, apart from six Pakistani drones and fake Indian currency notes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not clarify whether the seizures were beyond 15 km from the border inside Indian territory.

Explained Extension of territorial jurisdiction The MHA had extended BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km inside the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam by a Government Notification dated October 11, 2021. This was reduced from 80 km to 50 km inside the international border in Gujarat.

The government also told Lok Sabha that 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted with fake Indian documents at the integrated border check-posts between 2017 and 2022.

The Centre, Rai said in a written reply, has “issued instructions to State Governments/ Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings, including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law. They have also been advised to share the particulars of illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar Cards with UIDAI for appropriate legal action.

“State Governments have been advised to cancel any identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants (such as) voter card, driving licence, ration card, etc.”