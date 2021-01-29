scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

Suburban rail services likely to resume by February 15

The state government earlier considered resuming the services from January, the fear of the UK variant of the novel coronavirus forced it to defer this plan.

Written by Sandeep Ashar | Mumbai | January 29, 2021 2:08:14 am
Mumbai local latest news, Mumbai suburban railway news, Uddhav Thackeray news, mumbai local start date, mumbai local timings, Maharashtra local train services, coronavirus cases in maharashtra, india news, indian express newsChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is evaluating a proposal to resume normal local train services for the general public by February 15. (File Photo)

Mumbai’s suburban train services may finally resume in February. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is evaluating a proposal to resume normal local train services for the general public by February 15, said senior government sources.

Last week, the CMO and senior state government officials held detailed deliberations with railway officials in this regard. In the build-up to the resumption plan, the railways, earlier this week, began running 204 additional special train services among the Mumbai suburban rail route, taking the total number of running train services to 2,985, which is 95 per cent of its total capacity.

On Thursday, Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh also confirmed the plan to resume local services for the general public in February.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While the state government earlier considered resuming the services from January, the fear of the UK variant of the novel coronavirus forced it to defer this plan.

“The fear has now elapsed and the vaccination drive has also begun,” said a senior minister.

With economic activity almost back to normal and the plan to reopen secondary school classrooms in the city under active consideration, the state government is under pressure to resume local train services.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sources said “preparations for crowd control and management are being put in place”. They added that commuters would not be allowed without masks. The government also has plans to use police and other staff to prevent crowding.

On June 15, suburban train services first resumed for essential service providers, with the government issuing identity cards for them. By the end of October, it also permitted working women to commute for certain hours of the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement