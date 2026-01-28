Subtle shift: India, EU on same page on Ukraine and Gaza Board

In a significant departure, India signed off on a joint statement with the European Union on Ukraine which said they will support efforts based on the principles of “independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”. This goes against Russia’s interests — having invaded Ukraine in February 2022 violating its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India and the EU have so far differed on Russian actions on Ukraine, and these divergences have dominated the Delhi-Brussels discourse over the last four years. This statement is a major shift and a significant evolution in India’s position, which has not explicitly condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

The joint statement reflected the new position, which said, “On Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences. Both sides will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and of international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, the global order is undergoing profound turbulence. In this context, the partnership between India and the European Union will strengt­hen stability within the international system. Against this backdrop, we held detailed discuss­ions today on several global issues, including Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Respect for multilateralism and international norms remains a shared priority. We are united in our view that reform of global institutions is essential to address challenges of our time.”

European Council President Antonio Costa said, “As the world’s largest democracies and champions of multilateralism, the European Union and India share the responsibility of upholding international law, with the United Nations Charter at its core.”

Earlier this morning, he said, “We had the opportunity to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. And I reflected upon his words which still hold true today: ‘Peace will not come out of a clash of arms but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds’.”

“Our summit reaffirmed our commitment to supporting efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. One that fully respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a key moment. We are supporting all efforts to reach a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine has shown its readiness, including at the cost of difficult compromises. I know, dear Prime Minister, that we can count on you to help create the conditions for peace, through dialogue and diplomacy,” Costa said.

With an eye on assertive behaviour of China, the joint statement said, “The two sides reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo- Pacific, in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, recognising their respective roles and engagement in the region. The leaders welcomed closer engagement in the region, including the inaugural edition of the forthcoming India EU Consultations on the Indo-Pacific in New Delhi. They also looked forward to joint activities in the Indo- Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and to strengthen cooperation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) under India’s Chairship.”

On US President Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, which both European leaders and India have so far not joined, the joint statement said, “The leaders noted the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of 17 November 2025 which welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilisation Force, as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, as a step forward to end the Gaza conflict.

“They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Both sides restated their readiness to support efforts towards just and durable peace and stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access. They also called for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-State solution, through dialogue and diplomacy.”

In other words, both parties are hinting at keeping the Board of Peace limited and confined to Gaza and not beyond.

On Iran, “the two sides discussed the recent developments of concern in Iran and the region. They underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues in a peaceful manner.” This also sends a signal to Israel and the US that using military means against Iran is not desirable.