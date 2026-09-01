Subsidised rice meant for labourers sold to traders: CBI probes Rs 28-crore ‘scam’

The CBI has registered an FIR against former FCI and NERAMAC officials and private traders (File photo).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR last week against former officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), officials of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), and private traders over an alleged Rs 28.87-crore rice scam.

According to the FIR, registered by the CBI’s anti-corruption unit, the FCI’s Delhi region allegedly allotted 62,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice to NERAMAC under the state government/corporations quota for Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)] 2025–26, a programme run by the FCI to sell surplus wheat and rice in the open market.

NERAMAC allegedly lifted approximately 50,645 MT at a concessional rate of Rs 23,200 per metric tonne (Rs 23.20 per kg), compared to the prevailing reserve price of Rs 28,900 per metric tonne.