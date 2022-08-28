scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Subsidised fertiliser under ‘Bharat’ brand from October: Mandaviya

Mandaviya said the initiative is aimed at ensuring timely supply of fertiliser to farmers, bringing uniformity in supply, and reducing subsidy burden in terms of higher freight charges.

Under the initiative, the subsidy being given, and price payable by farmers, will be mentioned on each bag of subsidised fertiliser. (File Photo)

All subsidised fertilisers, including Urea and DAP (Diammonium phosphate), will be sold from October under a single brand name — “Bharat” — as part of the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ initiative, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Mandaviya said the initiative is aimed at ensuring timely supply of fertiliser to farmers, bringing uniformity in supply, and reducing subsidy burden in terms of higher freight charges.

As of now, there is a crisscross movement of fertiliser due to brand preference in different parts of the country, he said.

Also Read |In first meet, committee on MSP sets up sub-groups to discuss key issues

Citing example of such movement, Mandaviya said fertiliser manufactured by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) in Uttar Pradesh are sent to Rajasthan, while nutrients made by Chambal Fertilisers are sold in UP. Similarly, IFFCO/KRIBHCO fertiliser from UP are sold in Madhya Pradesh, and those manufactured by National Fertilizers Limited in MP are sold in UP, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

This, Mandaviya said, leads to an increase in freight subsidy. “One Nation, One Fertiliser will stop crisscross movement of fertiliser for longer distances. It will reduce logistics cost and also ensure availability throughout the year,” he said.

Besides, it also results in higher “average lead” (distance of a fertiliser bag from source to destination), which the government aims to bring down, he said. Mandaviya said the average lead was 900-1000 km before 2019, which came down to 850-900 km in 2019-20, and 700-750 km in 2020-21. Now the government aims to bring down the average lead below 500 km by implementing the One Nation, One Fertiliser initiative, he said.

Also Read |19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag

This will save freight subsidy, which is in the range of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore, the minister said. He said the average subsidy for movement of 1 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser has come down from Rs 19.03 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 11.59 crore in 2020-21.

Advertisement

The One Nation, One Fertiliser initiative is part of the Centre’s fertiliser subsidy scheme Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP). As part of this, the government also plans to set up Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra (PMKSK), which will serve as a one-stop centre for farmers to access services such as soil health tests, he said.

Sharing details of the subsidy, Mandaviya said the government’s current subsidy accounts for 80 per cent of the price of a urea bag, 65 per cent of DAP bag, 55 per cent of NPK [Nitrogen (N), Phosphorous(P) and Potassium (K)] and 31 per cent of MoP (Muriate of Potash).

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Under the new initiative, the amount of subsidy being given by the government and the price payable by farmers will be mentioned on each bag of subsidised fertiliser. According to ministry officials, one-third of the bag’s front side space is currently earmarked for companies to write their name and place their logo; the remaining two-third space will be used to give details of the subsidy scheme.

Mandaviya said the current subsidy bill is estimated to reach Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2022-23, which will be higher than last year’s figure of Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:37:04 am
Next Story

Chandigarh police arrest one, recover 8 stolen bikes

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement