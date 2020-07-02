Subsidiary firms of diamond company in Surat develop low-cost ventilator

Respiwin ventilator developed by DRC Techno and Innovseed company. (Express Photo) Respiwin ventilator developed by DRC Techno and Innovseed company. (Express Photo)

Dharmanandan Research Centre (DRC) Techno and InnovSeed company, subsidiary firms of Dharmanandan diamonds in Surat, manufactured a low-cost ventilator named Respiwin. DRC Techno is originally into manufacturing of machines used in the diamond industry including synthetic diamond detection gadgets.

The ventilator, priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, was launched in the market on Wednesday.

Giving details of the newly-developed ventilator, Director of DRC Techno company Vipul Sutariya said, “Respiwin is a low-cost ventilator which has been developed by 15 engineers coming from different engineering fields working in InnovSeed and DRC. This products contains well-developed features with eight different modes for breathing required by patients. We have got the ventilator approved certificates by Electronics and Quality Development Centre (EQDC) in Gandhinagar and Calibration and Certification from Godrej & Boyce, Mumbai — both approved laboratories of NABL.”

Joint director of InnovSeed Mayur Chovatiya said, “The ventilator machine has wireless display which can be extended upto 10 meters. It can be operated without going near the patients. … This ventilator can use 21 per cent of oxygen from atmosphere and supply it to the patient… The ventilator is a battery-operated machine .”

Another director Rashmi Solanki said, “We have started working on the ventilator after first Covid-19 case was reported in Surat. Till now we have made three prototypes and this is fourth one, and we have taken help from the medical fraternity doctors while developing the machine. We have fulfilled all the criteria laid by government.”

