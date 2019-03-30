Subramanian Swamy seeks to be part of Sunanda Pushkar death trial

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Friday moved a Delhi court seeking to be part of the trial in connection with the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor has been charged with allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, who was found dead in a luxury hotel suite in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

On February 4, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had sent the case to the sessions court for further proceedings as the offence under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was triable by a sessions judge.

Opposing Swamy’s request, Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj, senior counsel Vikas Pahwa and the advocate appearing for Tharoor said his presence in the trial proceedings was uncalled for.

The counsel submitted that “he is a stranger to the proceedings as he is neither the complainant nor the victim”.

The judge listed Swamy’s application for arguments on April 26.

The court also sought Tharoor’s response to file his reply to Swamy’s application under CrPC Section 301.

Tharoor’s counsel also opposed the prosecution plea seeking to supply certain documents in the case to third parties.

Defending an order passed by the magisterial court restraining sharing of chargesheet and documents in the case to any third party, Pahwa argued that strangers to the trial are not entitled to copies of any document. The court listed the matter for further arguments on April 12.