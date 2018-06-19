Subramanian Swamy dispute: After director’s opposition, HRD approaches IIT chairman to settle issue

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo)

After the IIT-Delhi director opposed the incumbent government’s intervention in the institute’s 45-year-old dispute with former faculty member and now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over salary dues, the HRD Ministry has approached the institute’s chairman, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, to settle the matter out of court.

The government, The Indian Express has learnt, wrote to Birla recently asking him to comply with its order of April 6 within three weeks. This is the ministry’s third attempt, under the NDA-II government, at nudging IIT-Delhi to settle the dispute out of court.

As first reported by this newspaper on April 10, the HRD Ministry, reversing its stand taken under the UPA-II government, had clarified to IIT-Delhi that Swamy’s case does not fall under Fundamental Rule 54 or FR 54 of the Union government.

IIT-Delhi has maintained that payment of salary arrears – from December 11, 1972 to March 31, 1991 – would only be as per FR 54, under which the institute would have to pay the difference between Swamy’s dues and his earnings from Harvard University, where he had taught for some time during the same period. IIT-Delhi’s position was upheld by the HRD Ministry in 2010.

The change in government’s stance in April was said to be on the ground that FR 54, repeatedly being cited by IIT-Delhi, was only adopted by the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) in 1992 and, therefore, could not be applied retrospectively to Swamy’s case.

Opposing the ministry’s latest position, IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao replied in May, reminding the government that the dispute with Swamy falls under FR 54 by virtue of a resolution adopted by its BoG in 1965.

In 1965, IIT-Delhi adopted a resolution that the institute will be bound by Government of India rules wherever the IIT Act and Statutes are silent. Since the Act and Statutes have no provision on reinstatement of employees, IIT-Delhi has been bound by FR 54 since 1965 and, hence, the rule hasn’t been applied to Swamy’s case retrospectively, Rao is learnt to have told the ministry.

The government’s latest missive, sent last week, draws Birla’s attention to clause 14(ii) of the IIT-Delhi Statutes, which deals with reinstatement of dismissed, removed or suspended employees, to back Swamy’s claims for arrears.

When contacted for a reaction Monday on the ministry’s latest letter, Rao declined to comment.

Swamy’s dispute with IIT-Delhi over salary dues has been in courts for over two decades. He joined IIT-Delhi as a teacher in 1971. However, while he was on probation, the institute sacked him on the grounds that his appointment was illegal. He took the institute to court and won the case in 1991. He rejoined IIT-Delhi on March 27, 1991, but resigned the same day and demanded his salary and allowances for the period between 1972 and 1991.

IIT-Delhi agreed, but cited FR 54 to demand details of his earnings from Harvard University. He contended that he should be deemed to have been on Extraordinary Leave (EOL), which meant he is not expected to disclose his earnings from elsewhere. Swamy filed a civil suit and the matter is still being heard by courts.

After NDA-II came to power, the HRD Ministry in 2014, under Smriti Irani, decided to revisit the matter and wrote to Department of Personnel and Training to inquire whether the BJP leader’s case falls under FR 54. In December 2014, DoPT said IIT was not bound by the government’s rules, but the institute’s Board of Governors decided to wait for the court’s verdict.

The Indian Express could not reach Swamy for comment.

