Subodh Jaiswal appointed as new CBI Director

A high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appointed former Mumbai Police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new CBI Director.

Apart from the Prime Minister, the selection committee comprised of Opposition leader and Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Subodh Jaiswal is the new CBI director. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/UHStviOfuC — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) May 25, 2021

As reported by the Indian Express earlier, it was learnt that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had on May 11 sent a list of 109 names to members of the committee. The exercise to chose the new CBI head, however, was not smooth, as Chowdhury expressed his dissent over the procedure of selection.

Who is Subodh Jaiswal?

A 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal was the senior-most among those shortlisted for the post of CBI director. Chief of CISF at present, Jaiswal was earlier the Mumbai Police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP before coming on central deputation earlier this year.

While posted in Maharashtra, Jaiswal had investigated the infamous Telgi scam, which was later taken over by CBI. At that time, Jaiswal was heading the State Reserve Police Force. He later joined the Maharashtra ATS, and went on to serve the Research and Analysis Wing for almost a decade. He returned to the state under the Devendra Fadnavis government and was appointed Mumbai CP in June 2018. He later became Maharashtra DGP.

It was also under Jaiswal’s supervision that the Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to CBI.