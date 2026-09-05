CBI books Subhash Chandra in Rs 1,322 crore LIC Housing Finance fraud case

LIC Housing Finance has alleged that two loan facilities were granted on the basis of net worth certificates submitted by Subhash Chandra. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Zee founder and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, several companies and their directors for allegedly inflating his net worth to avail loans from Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL). The loans subsequently turned into defaults, causing an alleged loss of over Rs 1,322 crore to the public sector lender.

The FIR, registered by the CBI’s Banking Securities Fraud Branch on August 31, is based on a written complaint filed by Neeta Menghani, general manager of LICHFL.

In the FIR, LICHFL has alleged wrongful loss of over Rs 1,322 crore, plus interest and charges, in relation to two loan facilities granted in 2018 and secured by personal guarantees allegedly executed by Chandra.